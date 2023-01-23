Woman killed by father for 'honour' in Karachi

Police officers stand behind crime scene tape. — AFP/File

In yet another incident of “honour killing”, a woman was gunned down by her own father inside the Karachi city court for allegedly marrying a man of her choice, police officials said.

According to the senior superintendent of police, the victim was being taken inside the court’s premises by Head Constable Imran Zaman and female constables to be presented before the court.

Meanwhile, her father — 65-year-old Ameer Zaman Mehsud — was chasing them and as soon as the woman reached the court’s premises, he opened fire near gate number four.

The suspect aimed at his daughter and the head constable, which led to the killing of his daughter while Imran and Wajid sustain injuries, the police said.

The deceased, according to the SSP, was aged between 18 to 20 years old.

According to the police, the suspect’s weapon was seized and he was taken into custody.

The SSP told Geo News that the woman was killed following the marriage of her choice.

In November last year, a man allegedly killed his wife, 38 and three daughters aged 16, 12, and 10, with a sharp-edged tool in Karachi's Shamsi Society, before trying to unsuccessfully stab himself to death.



The suspect identified as Fawad said he was depressed due to financial issues and was tired of explaining things to his wife. He confessed to killing his daughters while his wife was in the bathroom.

Several more cases of femicide were reported in Pakistan including the high-profile murder of Sara Inam, daughter-in-law of senior journalist Ayaz Amir, who was killed by her husband in the Chak Shahzad area of Islamabad in September last year.

Rising lawlessness in Karachi

Lawlessness in the city has increased with cases of murder and street crimes witnessing an uptick in the past few months.

A day earlier, a Sindh Rangers personnel was also shot dead in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar area.

According to the police, the incident appeared to be rooted in personal enmity. The police official said that the slain law enforcer was posted at the Rangers Headquarters and stepped out after taking a leave.

The Senior Superintendent of Police East Abdul Rahim Sherazi said that Rangers personnel Muhammad Khalid stopped by near the Millennium Shopping Mall in the area and was speaking with someone on his mobile phone. While he was on call, two suspects on a motorbike came and began talking to him. The suspects then opened fire at Khalid.

According to the law enforcers, the victim was allegedly targeted due to family enmity. The sources said that the Rangers personnel’s brother was also killed in rural Sindh a few years ago.