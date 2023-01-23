Power breakdown: Pakistanis create memes to overcome anger

Monday blues felt more upsetting in Pakistan as the country woke up to a major power breakdown triggered by a "frequency variation" in the national grid.
This left large parts of the country including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta without electricity.
However, Pakistanis don't miss a chance to produce hilarious content and turn any event into an opportunity to enjoy.
Taking to Twitter, the netizens came up with memes relating to their situation amid the power outage and uncertainty about the restoration of electricity supply.
Let's have a look at these memes:
