Beyoncé returns to performing after four years in Invite-only grandiose Dubai concert

Queen Bey is back.

Beyoncé marked her return to headlining shows with her grandiose concert at the new Atlantis The Royal Resort in Dubai on Saturday night, January 21, 2023, in fitting comeback, per Variety.

The Dubai performance comes after she released her much-awaited seventh album, Renaissance, which includes bops like Cuff It and Break My Soul.

The show was an exclusive affair as guests arrived to the invite-only concert. Celebrity guests in attendance included Kendall Jenner, Rebel Wilson, Ellen Pompeo, Winston Duke, Letitia Wright, Liam Payne, Chloe x Halle, Bar Refaeli and Swedish House Mafia.

According to Page Six, during the hour-and-a-half performance, which started over an hour late, fans were forced to put their phones in pouches and were even reprimanded by security if they were spotted sneaking photos.

Despite the delay and strict cell phone restrictions, a source told the outlet that the 41-year-old “looked like a goddess” and “sounded perfect.”

The star-studded show began Saturday night like a theatrical production. Violinists crowned with metallic gold headpieces and voluminous red skirts hit the stage first, and Beyoncé’s dancers and more musicians followed in matching garb, standing still with their hands folded in front of the Egyptian-themed backdrop, detailed Variety.

The singer started her show with At Last by Etta James and performed hits including Beautiful Liar, Halo and Crazy in Love.

However, the singer didn’t perform any songs from her Grammy-nominated 2022 Renaissance album, with speculations that Bey is saving that for her potential Grammy performance.