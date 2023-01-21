Sharjeel Memon undergoes angioplasty after heart attack

Sindh Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon on Saturday underwent a medical procedure after suffering a heart attack.
The sources affiliated with the medical facility said that the minister was shifted to the National Institute of Cardio-Vascular Diseases (NICVD), Hyderabad after he complained of chest pain.
They further added that Memon after the initial medical examination it was revealed that the minister had suffered a heart attack.
The doctors mentioned that two of Memon's coronary arteries were blocked, however, angioplasty, followed by angiography, was performed on him to treat the medical condition.
It should be noted that two cardiac stents have been placed in Memon's arteries to unblock them.
As per the hospital administration, Memon's condition is stable and he will be discharged after 24 hours.
