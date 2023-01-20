18 injured as bomb explosion derails train in Balochistan

Jaffer Express derails after bomb explosion in Bolan area of Balochistan. — Twitter/@shaibaloch_99/File

A bomb blast at a railway track on Tuesday derailed the engine and seven bogies of Peshawar-bound Jaffer Express, leaving at least 18 passengers injured in Bolan area of Balochistan.

The Jaffer Express train was travelling from Machh to Sibi, when the blast occurred, local authorities said. The injured have been shifted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Sibi, confirmed the railways authorities.

"A relief train was dispatched from Sibi to rescue passengers of the train and bring them to Sibi safely. Passengers on the Jaffer Express coming from Peshawar to Machh were stopped at Sibi and are now being brought to Quetta via buses," they added.



According to Deputy Commissioner Kachhi Agha Samiullah, the blast was carried out by a remote-control device.

Meanwhile, the bogies of the derailed train were being removed from the railway track.

Terror attacks

Balochistan has been under constant terror attacks with 110 attacks last year, becoming the second most vulnerable province in the country, according to the annual report issued by the Centre for Research & Security Studies (CRSS).

Over 250 people lost their lives in terrorist attacks and counter-attacks, whereas over 200 sustained serious injuries in the province.

The last month of the year witnessed over two dozen attacks in quick succession, and that became one-fourth of the total fatalities that occurred in Balochistan, a province which has just 6% of the country’s population.

According to reports, the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and Baloch Nationalist Army (BNA), the terrorist organisations, are mainly involved in terror incidents in the area-wise largest province of the country. In Balochistan, at least 14 major attacks took place mostly on security forces targets.

Security forces remained the primary target of terrorist attacks in the province.