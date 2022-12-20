Casualties in Balochistan's Lasbela explosion rise to 12

Site of blast in Khuzdar, Balochistan on December 19, 2022. — Twitter/@khorasandiary

The number of casualties in the tragic blast in Balochistan's Khuzdar city rose to 12 as ten people wounded in yesterday's explosion succumbed to their injuries during treatment, Daily Jang reported.

An explosion rocked Lasbela a day earlier when a cylinder blew up in a shop near a mini bus stop intersection, killing two people on the spot, the police said. Meanwhile, 25 others sustained burn injuries, 10 out of whom died today.

The injured were shifted to the burns ward at Karachi's Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital after the blast. Sources within the hospital said that 13 wounded are in critical condition.



As per details, the deceased include 23-year-old Muhammad Iqbal, 32-year-old Hidayatullah, 30-year-old Manzoor, 27-year-old Barkat Ali, 18-year-old Muhammad Younis, 34-year-old Zahoor Ahmed, 35-year-old Haji Muhammad Umar, 45-year-old Ghulam Sarwar, 35-year-old Tulsi Das and 26-year-old Mahesh Kumar.



According to police sources, seven shops nearby, a hotel, 25 motorcycles and several properties caught fire after the explosion and are completely damaged. The relief work is still being done in the area.

13 injured in Balochistan’s Khuzdar explosion

At least 13 people were injured in another blast that took place in Balochistan on Monday.

According to the police, the blast occurred after explosive material blew up at a two-way road near the Umar Farooq intersection in Khuzdar.

Among those injured, two were said to be in critical condition. All injured were shifted to the Teaching Hospital.

Law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the area to start an investigation as well as ascertain the intensity of the blast.

Gas blast at Orakzai coal mine kills 9 workers

In November, at least nine miners were killed and four others sustained injuries when a gas explosion occurred inside a coal mine in the Doli area in lower part of Orakzai district.

Officials said the mine collapsed due to the explosion, burying the miners under the debris.



Soon after the incident, rescue teams rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies of nine miners and rescued four others in injured condition.

The injured were shifted to hospitals in Kalaya and Kohat for medical treatment According to rescue workers, there were 13 miners working in the coalmine when the explosion occurred.

Explosion at market in Balochistan's Kohlu kills one

In September, a blast in Balochistan's Kohlu city killed one and injured at least 12 people.

The blast took place at a shop, as per initial reports.

The police said that the injured were rushed to District Headquarters Hospital, while the site of the explosion was sealed for investigation. They said that one of the injured is in critical condition.

Meanwhile, several people got stuck under debris of the shop as a result of the explosion.