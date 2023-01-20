PTI terms NA speaker's move 'illegal, immoral'

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi (L), Asad Umar (C) and Asad Qaiser (R). — Twitter screengrab/@PTIofficial

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Friday termed the decision of National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf of accepting the resignations of 35 more lawmakers as "illegal" and "immoral" and urged the government to announce a date for early elections.

Earlier today, the NA speaker accepted the resignations of PTI lawmakers, dealing a massive blow to Imran Khan's plan to dislodge the Shehbaz Sharif government through a trust vote.

A total of 70 resignations were accepted this week after the PTI chief announced to return to the assembly.



Speaking outside the Parliament House, the PTI leaders reiterated the need for early elections in the country.

Condemning the move, former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser said that Parvaiz Ashraf called them to his office and told them that the resignations will not be accepted unless he talks to the MNAs separately.

On the occasion, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry berated the speaker's decision and asked about the PTI MNAs who he [Raja Parvaiz Ashraf] had claimed were in touch with him regarding their resignations.

Chaudhry said that about 81 resignations have been accepted, demanding a date for the general elections.

Expressing his displeasure over the decision, the PTI leader blamed the current government for the political and economic crisis. "We are heading toward a Sri Lanka-like situation," he said.

Moreover, PTI leader Asad Umar said that the speaker's move proved that he is not a custodian of the house, adding that the MNAs went to the assembly only to find that the whole staff is unavailable including the speaker, deputy speaker, secretary and deputy secretary.

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the speaker first said that he cannot accept the resignations collectively.

"We decided to come to the meeting and he [the speaker] postponed it and when we came to the assembly, he accepted the resignations of 35 more MNAs," said Qureshi, demanding that the rest of the resignations should also be accepted.

The party's vice chairman said that the PTI wants snap polls so that the people can decide for themselves.