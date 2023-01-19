Prince Harry themed Valentine’s Day cards up for sale amid ‘Spare’ success

file footage

Prince Harry has dominated headlines this year following the release of his memoir Spare, and now a gifting company has decided to capitalise on the moment by releasing Harry-themed Valentine’s Day cards.



According to Mirror UK, Moonpig, a gifting company, decided to have some harmless fun with Prince Harry’s infamous rift with the royal family by designing a card that reads: “Roses are red violets are blue I'd leave the royal family for you! Happy Valentine's Day.”

The card also features an illustration of Prince Harry’s face to go with the hilarious declaration of love, and is priced from £2.20 at Moonpig’s website; the company is anticipating it to a best-seller just like Prince Harry’s explosive memoir Spare, which is now the fastest-selling memoir of all time.

This comes amid Prince Harry’s media blitz that started ahead of the January 10 release of Spare; the Duke of Sussex sat down for numerous interviews before releasing his book, which included many incendiary claims, ranging from accusations of Prince William hitting him, to King Charles making fun of his paternity.