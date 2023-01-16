Ex-SCBA president Latif Afridi shot dead in Peshawar High Court

Former Supreme Court Bar Association president Latif Afridi. — Facebook video

PESHAWAR: Former Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Latif Afridi was shot dead inside the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Monday in what police said was a family feud.



The senior lawyer was moved to the Lady Reading Hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival at the medical facility.

According to the police, the assailant, identified as Adnan, was in their custody.

It may be noted that Afridi was acquitted in the murder of Swat Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Aftab Afridi and his three family members last month.

As per details, Aftab, his wife, a one-and-half-year grandson and daughter-in-law were en route to Islamabad from Peshawar via Swabi when unknown assailants attacked his car near the Ambar Interchange in April 2021.



However, Latif, the then-SCBA president, had denied involvement in the incident saying that he and his son had been falsely implicated in the case. He had also assured the authorities of full cooperation with the relevant agencies.

Speaking to the media, SSP Operations Kashif Abbasi said that attacker Adnan Afridi s/o Abdul Sami Afridi had been taken into custody.

Abbasi said the killing seemed to be an upshot of a blood feud between the two families; however, further investigation was underway.

When asked about the security arrangements in the high court, the police official said they were looking into it and action would be taken if any lapse was found.