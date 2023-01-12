Netflix ‘Wednesday’ Season 2: Jenna Ortega discusses potential part for Lady Gaga

Jenna Ortega’s iconic kooky dance went viral from Netflix’s hit series Wednesday.



At the time, Lady Gaga had recently released her song, Bloody Mary. In the show, the scene is set to Goo Goo Muck by The Cramps but once the routine was remixed with the sped up version of Bloody Mary, the trend exploded on TikTok.

With it increasing popularity, Gaga herself jumped on the bandwagon, recreating her own version of the dance.

While making an appearance at the Golden Globes red carpet, held on Tuesday, January 10th, 2023, Ortega talked to Variety about the viral trend and a potential part for Lady Gaga.

‘I’m sure Netflix would love that,” she told the outlet during the Official Digital Pre-Show for the Golden Globes.

Ortega said it would have to be similar to the relationship between Wednesday and Miss Thornhill (Christina Ricci), adding, “If Lady Gaga were to be a part of it, they’d have to be two monsters who understand each other.”

In response to the question, whether Ortega spoke to Gaga after the dance, the lead actress shared that she had “no contact” with Gaga otherwise.

As for Season 2, Ortega could only say this, “I have seen nothing and I know nothing. As the actor you’re told what to do. I’m waiting on it! I think they’re just starting to get a writers’ room together so we’ll see.”

Based on characters created by Charles Addams, the series follows Ortega as the titular Wednesday Addams as she attempts to solve a monster mystery at her new school, Nevermore Academy.