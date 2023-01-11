Donors' moot success shows world's trust in Pakistan: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that despite Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) propaganda against the coalition government, the world reposed trust in Pakistan, announcing pledges worth over $9 billion.



Addressing the media, after the "extremely successful" international donors' conference in Geneva, alongside leaders of coalition parties, the premier said the government will continue to help the people affected by cataclysmic floods till their complete rehabilitation.



