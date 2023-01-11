 
Wednesday January 11, 2023
National

Donors' moot success shows world's trust in Pakistan: PM Shehbaz

Premier says govt will continue to help people affected by cataclysmic floods till complete rehabilitation

By Web Desk
January 11, 2023

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that despite Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) propaganda against the coalition government, the world reposed trust in Pakistan, announcing pledges worth over $9 billion.

Addressing the media, after the "extremely successful" international donors' conference in Geneva, alongside leaders of coalition parties, the premier said the government will continue to help the people affected by cataclysmic floods till their complete rehabilitation.

This story is being updated. 