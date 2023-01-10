VIDEO: Shoe thrown at Rana Sanaullah's vehicle

Following an unpleasant incident at the entrance of the Punjab Assembly, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah suffered another blow when an unidentified man tossed a shoe at his vehicle in Lahore on Tuesday.



When the incident happened, the minister was sitting in the front passenger seat while his driver drove the car passing by a group of journalists.

The shoe, which appeared to be aimed at Sanaullah, was allegedly launched by an unknown man. It came flying towards his vehicle as the minister prepared to leave the provincial assembly’s premises.

Sanaullah’s driver stopped the car for a moment when the shoe was thrown but moved on once it flew past the vehicle.

Earlier in the day, the minister along with Special Assistant to Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar and other party leaders were barred by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) controlled Punjab government.

As per the details, the police and the assembly staff stopped the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmakers and leaders from entering the premises of the building; however, some of the members forced their way into it.

Sanaullah, addressing a press conference with other party leaders, said the security agencies were also told not to let them (PML-N leaders) enter the assembly; however, they refused to follow the "illegal" orders.

"The Punjab IG was also asked to prevent us from entering the building but he refused to implement the orders," said the PML-N leader, adding they (Punjab government) were using these tactics because they knew they did not have the numbers for the vote of confidence.

The PML-N and Punjab's coalition government have been at loggerheads for several days as the political turmoil intensifies over Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi's vote of confidence.