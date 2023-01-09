Kaifi Khalil shuns rumours of him being injured at KEFF, also shows anger towards harassers

Kaifi Khalil issues a statement clarifying the rumours of him being injured at the Karachi Eat Food Festival.
The three days event went smoothly on the first two days. As per the sources the last day ended with an uproar with gates crashing and women being harassed.
Kaifi released an official statement via social media denying the rumours that he was injured during the performance. Meanwhile, he also showed his anger and disappointment over the indecency spread by individuals who reportedly harassed women at the festival.
Taking it to his social media handle, he wrote: “Hello everyone. I would just like to clarify the fake news that’s circulating around about me getting injured during my performance at the Karachi Eats Event yesterday which is not true. I appreciate everyone being concerned about my well-being and inquiring about it, but I am totally fine!”
Furthermore, he commented over the reported harassment and asked the organizers to take into consideration the safety of everyone while selecting a venue for such big events. He urged everyone to treat each other with respect.
The Karachi Eat Food Festival took place at the Beach View Park in Karachi from 6th-8th January.
Laura Dern had stunned fans back in November 2022 when she appeared in Taylor Swift’s music video for 'Bejeweled'.
Prince Harry weighed in on Jeremy Clarkson’s tirade against his wife Meghan Markle
Skylar Grey had to sell her music catalogue to settle her divorce lawsuit in 2021
Pregnant Blake Lively paired up two outfits to create an ensemble that fits right
Netflix ‘1899’ documents a group of European migrants travelling from London on a steamship named Kerberos to the...
Kate Middleton is celebrating her 41st birthday today amid Prince Harry’s allegations