Prince Harry breaks silence on whether James Hewitt ‘really is his father’: ‘Give it a rest!’

File Footage

Prince Harry has just hit back against 'years of tabloid lies' by setting the record straight on whether his mother's former lover was really his father.



The Duke of Sussex hit back against the shocking accusations surrounding claims that James Hewitt is ‘his real father’.

His admissions have been made in the memoir Spare, after parts of it were leaked to the The Guardian.

In one of the paragraphs, the Duke of Sussex can be seen referencing the tabloid frenzy over the identity of his 'real father' and was quoted saying, “The joke was damn funny in light of the rumor going around at the time that my real father was one of my mother's ex-lovers: Major James Hewitt.”

He even went on to note the attraction of such a scandal to the wider press and added, “Tabloid readers loved the idea that Prince Charles's youngest son was not Prince Charles's son. They never got tired of that 'joke', for some reason.”