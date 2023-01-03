King Charles at ‘breaking point’ over Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly left King Charles ‘furious’ with the release of their Netflix docuseries.



The New Idea, per IBT, reported King Charles is personally affected by the claims made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in ‘Harry & Meghan’.

The publication quoted royal author Phil Dampier claiming, “King Charles would never say anything publicly, but in private, I'm sure he's seething."

The report further says the British monarch is "at breaking point" and is in disbelief that after all the years he spent getting ready to be King, he spends most of his time on the throne "worrying" about the drama caused by his son and daughter-in-law.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lifted the lid on their experiences in the British royal family in a Netflix docuseries last month about the reasons behind their stunning 2020 departure for North America.