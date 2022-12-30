Meghan Markle ‘always wanted a rich British boyfriend’, former pal breaks silence

Meghan Markle has just been accused of ‘always having wanted a ‘rich British boyfriend’.
The conversation began after TalkTV host Andrew Walker invited, Mayhar Tousi, Peter Barnes, Lizzie Cundy and Lacey Butcher to a panel discussion.
The topic of Meghan Markle’s demands in a man began once Andre claimed, “Meghan Markle has revealed to friends that she had a crush on Piers Morgan before she met Prince Harry.”
She even went as far as to allege, “Well she did want a rich British boyfriend, she didn’t necessarily say older.”
“I’m going to be honest nothing would surprise me.I knew they were friends before she met Harry but I don’t think she had the crush on [Piers].”
“I think she always had the crush on William, that was her crush Prince William.” But “Let’s be honest not only did she have a crush on Harry, she crushed Harry.”
Prince George is second in line to British throne after his father Prince William
Britney Spears fans ask Sam Asghari about his wife's whereabouts after he drops new photo sans wedding ring
Pete Davidson was 'stressed out' with all the media attention he was getting amid Emily Ratajkowski romance, source
As per sources, Meghan Markle is contemplating getting entirely candid about her time in the royal limelight in a new...
Here's a look at Andrew Tate's dating history and love life amid his arrest on December 30
Prince Harry warned his plans for the New Year are looking rather ‘unstable’ with his memoir release looming