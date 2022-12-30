Meghan Markle ‘always wanted a rich British boyfriend’, former pal breaks silence

File Footage

Meghan Markle has just been accused of ‘always having wanted a ‘rich British boyfriend’.



The conversation began after TalkTV host Andrew Walker invited, Mayhar Tousi, Peter Barnes, Lizzie Cundy and Lacey Butcher to a panel discussion.

The topic of Meghan Markle’s demands in a man began once Andre claimed, “Meghan Markle has revealed to friends that she had a crush on Piers Morgan before she met Prince Harry.”

She even went as far as to allege, “Well she did want a rich British boyfriend, she didn’t necessarily say older.”

“I’m going to be honest nothing would surprise me.I knew they were friends before she met Harry but I don’t think she had the crush on [Piers].”

“I think she always had the crush on William, that was her crush Prince William.” But “Let’s be honest not only did she have a crush on Harry, she crushed Harry.”