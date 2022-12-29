John Stamos confessed to Dax Shepard he almost went out with his now-wife Kristen Bell

John Stamos confessed to Dax Shepard of having dodged the opportunity of dating his wife Kristen Bell because of his age gap with her.

Full House alum, John Stamos recently sat down with Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast and revealed that he was very close to dating his current wife, actress Kristen Bell.

According to People, Stamos said that the reason why it didn't pan out with Bell was because he was "too old for her," having the age gap of 17 years.

"I was freshly divorced [from Rebecca Romijn]. There was some award show or party or afterparty or something," Stamos told the fellow actor and comedian of his 2005 encounter.

"And my press agent says, 'There's this girl that wants to meet you. You gotta meet her. She's in the theater. She's fun — you guys would be great together.' It was Kristen," he added.

Stamos, 59, who is now with his current wife, Caitlin McHugh Stamos, 36, joked, "But then I got over that!"

Shepard, 47, upon hearing the revelation for the first time, audibly reacted to this piece of information, "Oh no, kidding?!"



Bell, 42, and Sphepard met in 2007 and married in 2013. The couple has two daughters together, Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 8. While Stamos has son, Billy Stamos, with his wife.