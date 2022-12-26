PTI forms groups for economic, governance reforms in Pakistan: Fawad

PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry. — AFP/File

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has formed working groups to make fundamental reforms to fix the country's economic and governance issues, the party's Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said on Monday.



Taking to Twitter, Fawad said that the groups formed by the party include experts from Pakistan and overseas, who are preparing recommendations on the economy and governance.

"Tehreek-e-Insaf [PTI] understands that after getting rid of these rulers [incumbent government], the country cannot get out of this eight-month-long downward spiral without major reforms," the former federal minister said.

Meanwhile, sources said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan has called a meeting of economic experts.

During the advisory meeting, the former prime minister is expected to review the economic situation of the country.

Sources also said that a white paper will be issued on the economic situation in light of the suggestions of economic experts.

PTI blames govt for declining economy

The PTI leadership has continuously blamed the incumbent coalition government for the declining economic condition of Pakistan. Khan has lashed out at the federal government, saying that the country is on the verge of defaulting.

On December 23, the ex-premier said that “if the similar state of the economy persists then the country will default by February or March."

On the other hand, the coalition government has continuously denied the claims made by the PTI, assuring the nation that the country will not default.

Pakistan to not default

Moreover, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had said that the economy is going in the right direction and the country would not default.

“The opposition is blocking avenues of investment by telling fake corruption stories. Pakistan won’t default just because the opposition has said so,” the finance minister said rejecting rumours of default.

The finance czar said that Pakistan’s economy is at the 46th position and that the country could have been a part of G20 nations given the pace at which it was going in the past. He added that the world kept talking about Pakistan defaulting even in 2013.

“We worked hard and delivered the budget in five days saving the country from defaulting in the process. We completed our program from 2013 to 2016, which only happened once in the country’s history,” the minister said recalling the decisions taken by his party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) during its previous tenure.