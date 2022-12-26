Toshakhana row: IHC seeks report on gifts given to PMs, presidents since 1947

Islamabad High Court. — IHC website

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed the Cabinet Division to furnish a report containing details of the gifts received by the prime ministers and presidents since the creation of Pakistan.

The court issued the directive via a notice to the Cabinet Division over a plea against the body's refusal to provide the details of gifts given to top government officeholders since 1947.

The hearing on Abuzar Salman Niazi's plea was held by IHC's Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb.

During the hearing, the petitioner's counsel, Advocate Wasim Abid, maintained that the petitioner asked for the details of gifts given by the heads of other countries to the presidents and prime ministers, however, the Cabinet Division refused to provide the information as it was classified.



The Pakistan Information Commission gave an order on June 29, however, it has not been implemented even after five months, said the petitioner's lawyer.

"Why are you limiting yourself to the prime ministers and presidents and not including the rest of the public servants? This shows your intention," Justice Hassan remarked. He added that any petition like this is only related to the prime minister.

The court addressed Deputy Attorney-General Syed Ahsan Raza and ordered him to provide the information if the records are available.

At this, Raza said that such information should be available on the website, adding that there won't be any records before 1990.

The court said that it might be possible that Toshakhana's records are available. It said to provide the records if available.

The court then adjourned the hearing and sought a report from the Cabinet Division in a month.

LHC seeks details of gifts taken from Toshakhana since 1947

This is the second time that a court has dealt with a petition of this sort.

Earlier this month, the Lahore High Court (LHC) sought the details of gifts taken from the Toshakhana since 1947.

LHC's Justice Asim Hafeez sought details of the Toshakhana gifts over citizen Munir Ahmed's plea.

During the hearing, federal government's lawyer informed the court that the sought details cannot be provided.

However, brushing the argument aside, the court directed the authorities concerned to submit the details of gifts taken from Toshakhana since 1947, by January 16.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is facing a scandal regarding the Toshakhana gifts for allegedly indulging in corrupt practices, which the former premier denies.

Trial of a case related to the Toshakhana gifts against former prime minister is due to begin in an Islamabad court on January 9.



The trial court took up the Toshakhana reference filed by Election Commission against Khan on November 22, for allegedly indulging in corrupt practices.