Whoopi Goldberg believes Holocaust was ‘never about race’: Here’s why

Whoopi Goldberg has recently reiterated the same Holocaust argument that suspended her earlier this year from the talk show The View.



In a latest interview with The Times of London, the Oscar-winning actress repeated her controversial remarks on Holocaust, indicating that this was not “about race”, rather “white-on-white violence”.

When questioned that Nazis considered the Holocaust racial killing, Whoopi said, “Yes, but that's the killer, isn't it?”

“The oppressor is telling you what you are. Why are you believing them? They're Nazis. Why believe what they're saying?” explained Whoopi.

The View’s co-host mentioned that the Holocaust “was never about race”.

She commented, “Remember who they were killing first. They were not killing racial; they were killing physical. They were killing people they considered to be mentally defective. And then they made this decision.”

“It doesn't change the fact that you could not tell a Jew on a street. You could find me. You couldn't find them. That was the point I was making,” stated Whoopi.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Whoopi will next be seen in upcoming movie Till.