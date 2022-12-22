Ali Abbas Zafar opens up about his upcoming film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

Ali Abbas Zafar opened up about his upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, a sequel to David Dhawan’s 1998 film of the same name.

Ali in his interview with Bollywood Hungama said that the new sequel of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has no relation to David’s film, is all set to be shot across several countries, and will complete the film in April 2023.

Ali said, "It’s a big action-comedy drama, set up at an international scale and shot over four countries. We start shooting in January 2023 and will complete in April 2023."

Ali Abbas Zafar is a well-known Bollywood film director. He is famous for his directorial work in Salman Khan's starrer films Sultan and Bharat, and also for the sensitive Netflix production Jogi.

The starting cast of the upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan includes Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Janhvi Kapoor.