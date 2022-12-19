Pakistan Army soldier martyred in suicide attack in North Waziristan

An undated image of Pakistan Army soldiers gearing up to fire during an operation. — AFP/File

A Pakistan Amry soldier embraced martyrdom when a suicide bomber blew himself up in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's North Waziristan district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.



The martyred soldier was identified as 33-year-old Naik Abid, the military’s media wing said, adding that two civilians also embraced martyrdom while another suffered injuries.

The ISPR said the suicide blast occurred in the general area of Miranshah.



Last week, a civilian and a Pakistan Army soldier were martyred in a suicide blast in the same district, the military’s media wing said.



The ISPR said that blast had occurred in the general area of Miran Shah.

The martyred soldier was identified as 30-year-old Havaldar Muhammad Ameer, a resident of Mianwali.

The ISPR also added that the blast martyred a civilian and injured nine others as well.

The blast was condemned by President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

President Alvi vowed to continue efforts till the remnants of terrorism are extirpated. He added that the entire nation stands united in the fight against terrorism.

He condoled the bereaved families of those martyred in the incident and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.