Security forces gun down five terrorists in North Waziristan

Pakistan military soldiers on duty during an operation. — ISPR/File

Security forces gunned down five terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the North Waziristan District, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement released on Monday.

The military's media wing said during the conduct of the operation, an intense fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists during which Sepoy Nasir Khan — age 25 years, resident of South Waziristan District — embraced martyrdom.

"Troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location," the ISPR said, adding that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

It was revealed that the killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and the killing of innocent citizens.



"Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area," the statement read.



Last week, the security forces gunned down notorious terrorist commander Muhammad Noor alias Sarakai in North Waziristan's general area Shewa.

The military's media wing stated that the terrorist commander was killed during an intense exchange of fire on December 2 (Friday).

"The terrorist remained actively involved in high-profile terrorist activities against security forces as well as kidnapping for ransom and was highly wanted by [Counter Terrorism Department] CTD in multiple cases," the statement read.