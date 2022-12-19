Marilyn Monroe's card from father fetches $31K at auction

Marilyn Monroe's father, Stanley Gifford, greeting card with a handwritten note to her star daughter auctioned over $31,000.

According to PEOPLE, the late screen legend's greeting card, which her father Stanley Gifford gave her with a handwritten note, was sold for a hefty price at Julien's Auctions and TCM Present: Icons & Idols Hollywood over the weekend in Beverly Hills.



"Sold for $31,250," the auction house announced on Twitter. "A get-well greeting card from Marilyn Monroe's father, Stanley C. Gifford."

The Blonde Bombshell's father, Gifford, proven via DNA testing, will also be the subject of the upcoming documentary Marilyn, Her Final Secret, as per Variety.

"This card is the only known material artifact that establishes any connection or communication between Gifford and his famous daughter," reads a press release issued last month."

The handwritten note inside the Marilyn Monroe card says, "Dear Marylyn [sic]," Gifford began, before the card's pre-written greeting: "This cheery little get-well note comes specially [sic] to say that lots of thoughts and wishes, too, are with you every day."

"A little prayer too," Gifford ended with his own words before signing the card, "Stanley Gifford, Red Rock Dairy Farm, Hemet, Calif."