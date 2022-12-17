 
close
Saturday December 17, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Sam Asghari breaks silence on Britney Spears 'bullying'

Sam Asghari turns to social media in support of Britney Spears after critics turn on her

By Web Desk
December 17, 2022

File Footage

Sam Asghari turns to social media in defense of his wife Britney Spears amid a wave of criticism that’s come her way due to recent NSFW pictures.

The actor shared his personal views on Instagram Stories and screen-grabbed a message to send the point across.

Sam Asghari breaks silence on Britney Spears bullying

The message read, “The only person in the world that gets bullied for posting things like this. I personally preferred she never posted these but who am I to control someone that’s been under a microscope and been controlled for most of her life”.

For those unversed, this clapback has come shortly following a string of backlash and criticism that followed Britney after she posted a series of semi-nude photographs on her personal Instagram account. 