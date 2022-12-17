Sam Asghari breaks silence on Britney Spears 'bullying'

Sam Asghari turns to social media in defense of his wife Britney Spears amid a wave of criticism that’s come her way due to recent NSFW pictures.
The actor shared his personal views on Instagram Stories and screen-grabbed a message to send the point across.
The message read, “The only person in the world that gets bullied for posting things like this. I personally preferred she never posted these but who am I to control someone that’s been under a microscope and been controlled for most of her life”.
For those unversed, this clapback has come shortly following a string of backlash and criticism that followed Britney after she posted a series of semi-nude photographs on her personal Instagram account.
Netflix's 'On My Block' spin-off series 'Freeridge' gets premiere date
Brad Pitt had his girlfriend Ines de Ramon by his side Thursday night, at the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie...
Holmes, 43, and Wooten, 33, were first linked romantically in April when they were photographed locking lips on a...
Ash Ketchum and Pikachu have been part of 'Pokemon' for the last 25 years
Fonda said treatment had started out easily enough, but had got harder.
Cattrall, 66, attended 'Emily in Paris' season 3 premiere on December 7th, 2022, which sparked hope that she would...