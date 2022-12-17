Sam Asghari breaks silence on Britney Spears 'bullying'

File Footage

Sam Asghari turns to social media in defense of his wife Britney Spears amid a wave of criticism that’s come her way due to recent NSFW pictures.



The actor shared his personal views on Instagram Stories and screen-grabbed a message to send the point across.

The message read, “The only person in the world that gets bullied for posting things like this. I personally preferred she never posted these but who am I to control someone that’s been under a microscope and been controlled for most of her life”.

For those unversed, this clapback has come shortly following a string of backlash and criticism that followed Britney after she posted a series of semi-nude photographs on her personal Instagram account.