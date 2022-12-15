Netflix drops trailer of 'Vikings: Valhalla' seaon 2: Release date, plot, cast

Netflix has unveiled the trailer for the upcoming sequel of the hit series Vikings:Valhalla. The eight-episodes based series will be released on January 12, 2023.



The massive historical series is created by English producer Michael Hirst under MGM productions.

The upcoming series is based on the true events of Vikings: Valhalla which took place 1000 years ago in the early 11th century.

Vikings: Valhalla is a story of an event that has shattered the dreams and altered the destinies of the Great Viking army, led by Ragnar Lothbrok’s son.

The starring cast of the series includes Corlett, Gustavsson, Suter Bradley Freegard, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Laura Berlin, David Oakes, Pollyanna McIntosh, Soren Pilmark, Bradley James, Hayat Kamille, Marcin Dorocinski, and Sofya Lebedeva.

Check out the trailer:

File footage

On March 9th, Netflix confirmed that Vikings: Valhalla will return for two additional seasons.





