Babar Azam appointed Peshwar Zalmi's captain for PSL 8

Star batter Babar Azam has been named as captain of Peshawar Zalmi for the upcoming season eight of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
Pakistan's all-format captain and the most successful batter in the history of the tournament had left Karachi Kings recently.
Last month, in one of the biggest trades of the tournament, Zalmi snapped Babar in the Platinum category and the first pick in the supplementary round for Haider Ali and Shoaib Malik, who moved to Karachi Kings in the Platinum and Diamond categories, respectively, before the trade and retention window closed.
Babar had played for the Kings since 2017 after leaving Islamabad United.
The prolific right-hander is the all-time highest scorer of PSL, with 2,413 runs under his belt in 68 matches.
During the last season, Kings, led by Azam, became the first team to lose nine matches in a single edition of PSL.
The players' draft for PSL season 8 will take place in Karachi on December 15.
The announcement has been made after consulting with all franchises, said PCB.
The tournament's director Usman Wahla said PSL 8 will be bigger with the induction of some prominent names.
"Some big cricketers' availability ensures a bigger and better PSL season this time around," he said.
The PCB has already revealed the pick order for the draft, where defending champions Lahore Qalandars will make the first pick.
Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans will have second and third picks. The fourth and fifth picks will be done by Karachi Kings and Islamabad United. Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi will make the sixth pick.
The next 17 rounds were decided through a special statistical tool.
PSL 8 is scheduled from February 9 to March 19 in Karachi, Multan, Rawalpindi, and Lahore. Lahore Qalandars will defend their title.
