Emily Blunt says Tom Cruise didn't mean to insult her with tough advice: 'It was a joke'

Emily Blunt clarified Tom Cruise tough advice saying that she was not offended by his words as it was only a joke.
In a conversation with People Magazine, the A Quiet Place actor said that the remarks made by the Mission Impossible star when he told her to “stop being such a p***y” were taken “out of context.”
The actor said that Cruise was not insulting her and meant no malice while making the comments as he is a “dear friend” and was only trying to help.
“I absolutely adore Tom, he's a dear friend and he was a total gem to me,” Blunt said. “It was said as a joke to make me laugh, which it did in a big way.”
"It's ludicrous that it's being spun as something that offended me. It didn't," she added. "I shared the story as lightheartedly as it was meant by Tom.”
“It's still something we laugh about to this day,” Blunt shared
For the unversed, Blunt revealed while speaking on podcast Smartless that Cruise asked her to “stop being a p**sy” when she was afraid of wearing an 85-pound costume on sets of the sci-fi action film.
