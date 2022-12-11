Pakistan's default won't impact 'gang of thieves' or their interests: Imran Khan

Imran Khan addressing the news conference on December 12, 2022. — Screengrab/YouTube/PTI

Criticising the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) coalition government in the Centre, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that the "gang of thieves" will remain unaffected if the country defaults as it won't damage their interests.



Khan, addressing a presser via video link Sunday, said that the "gang of thieves" don't care about Pakistan's economic collapse as they possess properties worth billions of dollars abroad.

The deposed prime minister linked the rise in the value of US dollars with the country's economy, stating that the greenback will further shoot up and there won't be any more foreign investment in the country if it defaults.

“A group of thieves has been imposed on us,” the PTI chief said, adding that the gang has been stealing national wealth for the past 30 years.



He added that they were laundering the looted money abroad via hundi and hawala.

People came to know how the Sharif family was laundering the looted money when the Hudaibia Paper Mills case surfaced, Khan added. The Sharif family’s “front man” Finance Minister Ishaq Dar recorded his statement under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and revealed the details about the money laundering.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.