Paris Hilton exudes glamour in sheer white dress at California event

Paris Hilton left jaws dropped with her angelic look in a glamorous white outfit at a launch of fragrances in sunny Riverside, California.
Accompanied by her husband Carter Reum, the socialite set pulses racing at Nordstrom Rack on Friday.
Dressed up in a stunning angelic white maxi outfit, featuring floral designs on a see-through sheer fabric, had a bright smile across her face.
The 41-year-old entrepreneur had diamond trim along the plunging neckline and around the bodice.
Speaking about the fragrance, Paris said: “This is my most intimate fragrance to date, the perfume I wore on my wedding day.”
“Since I was a little girl, I dreamt of my wedding day and this fragrance made it even more special and memorable. Whenever I wear Love Rush, I feel immersed in true love and happiness,” she added as per PR Newswire.
Prince William, Kate Middleton reportedly plan on welcoming baby no. 4 with ‘open arms’
Kate Middleton is reportedly expecting fourth baby with Prince William
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle accused royal family of having a 'huge level of unconscious bias'
Jennifer Lopez doesn’t 'cope well' if Ben Affleck is 'away from her for any length of time whatsoever,' source
Emma Thompson hints at pay gap on Jimmy Fallon Show
Ben Affleck did not like Jennifer Lopez getting into private details about their relationship in recent interview