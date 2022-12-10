 
Saturday December 10, 2022
Paris Hilton exudes glamour in sheer white dress at California event

Paris Hilton attended a fragrance launch event in Riverdale, California

By Web Desk
December 10, 2022
Paris Hilton left jaws dropped with her angelic look in a glamorous white outfit at a launch of fragrances in sunny Riverside, California.

Accompanied by her husband Carter Reum, the socialite set pulses racing at Nordstrom Rack on Friday.

Dressed up in a stunning angelic white maxi outfit, featuring floral designs on a see-through sheer fabric, had a bright smile across her face.

The 41-year-old entrepreneur had diamond trim along the plunging neckline and around the bodice.

Speaking about the fragrance, Paris said: “This is my most intimate fragrance to date, the perfume I wore on my wedding day.”

“Since I was a little girl, I dreamt of my wedding day and this fragrance made it even more special and memorable. Whenever I wear Love Rush, I feel immersed in true love and happiness,” she added as per PR Newswire. 