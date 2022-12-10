JIT probing Arshad Sharif murder starts process to travel to Kenya

Senior Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif. — Twitter

The federal government's Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe senior journalist Arshad Sharif's murder has initiated the process of acquiring all documents to travel to Kenya for investigations.



Earlier this week, the government formed a new JIT to probe the murder as per the Supreme Court's order in a suo motu case.

As per the Islamabad Capital Territory police spokesperson, the first meeting of the special JIT was held at the Islamabad deputy inspector-general (DIG) headquarters. It was decided in the meeting that the investigation body will prepare its terms of references (TORs), he added.

The spokesperson further stated that the JIT will first record the statement of Sharif's widow and mother and contact all the relevant individuals in this regard.

The special JIT had been finalised by Islamabad Inspector General of Police Akbar Nasir on Friday. The body includes Islamabad DIG Owais Ahmed as the convener, Inter-services Intelligence's Mohammad Aslam, Murtaza Afzal from Military Intelligence, Federal Investigation Agency's Waqqarudin Syed and Intelligence Bureau's Sajid Kayani.

SC orders formation of new JIT

A five-member JIT to probe Sharif’s murder was initially formed on Wednesday, following the registration of a first information report (FIR) of the journalist's murder on court orders. However, the SC rejected the body and asked the government to constitute a new one.

The directives came during the hearing of a suo motu case regarding the gruesome murder of journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya on October 23, by SC's full-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial.

The Kenyan authorities had claimed the journalist was killed in a mistaken identity case after which the African country's Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) launched an investigation, the findings of which have not been released as yet.

Sharif fled Pakistan citing threats to his life after a number of treason cases were filed against him.

The apex court took notice and sought responses from the ministries of foreign and interior.

Formation of new JIT formed

At the outset of hearing on suo motu case on Thursday, the federal government informed the court that a new JIT had been formed.

“We have received the response from the Foreign Office. According to Interior Ministry, the cabinet has asked the foreign minister to contact his Kenyan counterpart,” CJP Bandial said, adding, "The court doesn’t want o get involved in the administrative matters before investigations".

At this, Additional Attorney General (AAG) Chaudhry Amir Rehman told the bench that they were launching the investigation into the murder immediately and the JIT would first record the statement of the slain journalist’s mother.

"The JIT will probe all the relevant persons in Pakistan and then start investigations in Kenya," the AAG added.

The chief justice said that the court just wanted an impartial and transparent investigation. “The JIT can approach the Supreme Court in case it faces any hurdle in its investigation."

The Supreme Court said the JIT would use the option of mutual legal cooperation between the two countries and adjourned the hearing of the case till the first week of January.

While issuing directives to the JIT to submit periodic reports, the apex court asked it to inform the court in writing in case it faces any problems.

“JIT would submit progress reports to judges in chambers for review,” the SC stated.