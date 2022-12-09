BHC orders to close all cases against Azam Swati in province

PTI Senator Azam Khan Swati. — The News/ file

The Balochistan High Court (BHC) ordered to quash all the first information reports (FIRs) registered in the province against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati on Friday.



The court was hearing a plea filed by Swati's son to drop the cases against his father.

Five FIRs were registered in Balochistan against Swati for his controversial tweets against senior military officers. The Balochistan police had arrested him from Islamabad and brought him to Quetta.

Earlier this week, the BHC had ordered not to register any more cases against Swati in the province.

During today's hearing, the court ordered to quash all the FIRs registered in the province against the PTI senator.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more detail.