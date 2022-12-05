 
National

Russia to supply petrol, diesel at low rates to Pakistan: Musadik Malik

State minister for petroleum says Russia visit more successful than expected

By Web Desk
December 05, 2022
State Minister Musadik Malik addressing press conference in Islamabad after Russia visit. - Screengrab
ISLAMABAD: Russia will provide Pakistan petrol, diesel and crude oil at cheap rates, State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik announced Monday.

In a press conference in Islamabad, Malik said he wanted to congratulate the public on a successful visit to Russia, calling it "more successful than our expectations".

A Pakistan delegation comprising the state minister for petroleum, Secretary Petroleum Capt (retd) Muhammad Mahmood, Joint Secretary and officials of the petroleum division was in Moscow to explore possibilities of buying Russian crude oil and other petroleum products at discounted rates.