Russia to supply petrol, diesel at low rates to Pakistan: Musadik Malik

ISLAMABAD: Russia will provide Pakistan petrol, diesel and crude oil at cheap rates, State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik announced Monday.
In a press conference in Islamabad, Malik said he wanted to congratulate the public on a successful visit to Russia, calling it "more successful than our expectations".
A Pakistan delegation comprising the state minister for petroleum, Secretary Petroleum Capt (retd) Muhammad Mahmood, Joint Secretary and officials of the petroleum division was in Moscow to explore possibilities of buying Russian crude oil and other petroleum products at discounted rates.
PTI Senator Azam Khan Swati is facing separate cases of libel for using foul language against military officers in his...
Foreign Office says veracity of reports being verified independently and in consultation with Afghan authorities
Imran Khan warns PTI would dissolve provincial assemblies in Punjab and KP if their demand for early elections is not...
"Terrorist remained actively involved in high-profile terrorist activities against security forces,” ISPR says
“Everyone is regretted over the mistake... whatever the circumstances were, a mistake had been made,” says former...
Flight took off after foreign passenger was offloaded and arrested by security forces on the captain’s complaint