Shahnawaz Amir (L) and Sarah Inam (R). Photo: Twitter/file

ISLAMABAD: Shahnawaz Amir’s mother Sameena Shah has requested the trial court to discharge her from the case registered against her and her son over the murder of Sarah Inam, before her indictment.



Sameena's son, Shahnawaz Amir, allegedly killed his wife Sarah at home after a row over a "family issue" on September 23. He was detained by the police from a farmhouse in Islamabad's Chak Shahzad area for being a suspect in his wife's murder and later confessed to killing her, saying he "thought" his spouse was having an affair. The couple was married for just three months.

In the police report registered following the murder, an additional clause of Section 109 (punishment for abetment) of the Pakistan Penal Code was added at the request of Sarah's uncles — Colonel (retd) Ikram and Zia-ur-Rahim — who have blamed Ayaz Amir and his former wife for their niece's murder.

The petitioners maintained that Sameena was living at the farmhouse where Sarah was murdered.

Today's hearing

At the outset of the hearing of her plea, Shah appeared before sessions judge Ata Rabbani along with her lawyer.

The lawyer, Nasir Asghar, told the court that the police wrote in its challan that his client was found at the crime scene but did not mention her involvement.

“When the prosecution’s case is not against her than she should be discharged from the case,” Asghar told the court. He added that the court will have to give its final opinion after looking at the challan report.

Shah’s lawyer also told the court that when the police arrived at the crime scene she handed her son to the law enforcement agency.

“The only reason given is that the plaintiff is insisting [on adding her name],” said the lawyer. He added that apart from this there was nothing against his client.

At this point, the court adjourned the hearing for a break after the lawyer of the plaintiff could not reach the court.

Sameena Shah arrested

In October, the Islamabad Police arrested Sameena after a court dismissed her bail plea.

Police Station Shehzad Town’s personnel arrested the accused outside the courtroom after she appeared before the judge with her lawyer.

An FIR mentioned that the suspect's mother, Sameena, called the police on Friday (September 23) to inform them that her son, Shahnawaz, had killed his wife with a dumbbell.



According to the FIR, Sameena told the police that her son was in the house and had hidden the body of his wife. Following this, the police raided the house.

In the complaint, the police said that Shahnawaz had locked himself inside his room and when the personnel broke inside, there were blood spots on his hands and clothes.

Once the police got hold of Shahnawaz, he, according to the FIR, confessed to hitting his wife repeatedly with a dumbbell during an argument and then later hiding the Canadian national's body in the bathtub.

The "murder weapon", the FIR quoted Shahnawaz as saying, was hidden under his bed.

It may be noted that Shahnawaz's father was also discharged from the case