Pak vs Eng: Azhar Ali leaves the field after finger injury

Azhar Ali walks off the field during the fourth day of the first Test between Pakistan and England at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, on December 4, 2022. — Twitter/@DSBcricket

Pakistan's top-order batter Azhar Ali was unable to continue batting after being hit on the hand by an Ollie Robinson short ball on the fourth day of the first Test against England.

"Azhar was hit on the tip of his right index finger and is currently under observation of the medical staff. I will provide updates when there is more information," Pakistan Cricket Board's spokesperson said in a brief statement.



Azhar received treatment on the field from the physio but decided to go back to the pavilion soon after.

Earlier, England declared their second innings on 264-7 to set Pakistan a target of 343 in the first Test in Rawalpindi on Sunday.



Harry Brook (87), Joe Root (73) and Zak Crawley (50) scored fifties for England who accumulated 657 in their first innings.

Naseem Shah, Mohammad Ali and Zahid Mahmood bagged two wickets apiece for Pakistan who conceded a 78-run lead to England.

Pakistan made 579 all out in reply to England's first innings total of 657 on day four of the first Test.

Openers Abdullah Shafique (114) and Imam-ul-Haque (121) and skipper Babar Azam (136) struck hundreds for the home side on a flat track.

Off-spinner Will Jacks claimed 6-161 in his debut Test for England.

Pakistan seamer Haris Rauf batted but will not be able to bowl in the remainder of the match due to a strain in his right quad.

England, on their first Test tour of Pakistan since 2005, will also play matches in Multan and Karachi.