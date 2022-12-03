Imran Aslam's last rites to take place in Karachi today

President of Geo and Jang Group Imran Aslam. — Geo.tv

KARACHI: The funeral prayers of Imran Aslam, the president of Geo and Jang Group, will be offered today (Saturday) afternoon in Karachi.

The veteran journalist and a man with multiple talents passed away at the age of 70 a day earlier. He was unwell for some time and had been undergoing treatment at a local hospital.



Aslam continued going in to work for even a few hours a day until he could do it no longer. Last Monday his system gave up and he was rushed to the hospital. The only solace was that being heavily sedated, he was not in pain, says his wife Fareshteh Gati.



Imran Aslam's funeral prayers will take place at his residence and the burial will take place at a graveyard in Defence Housing Authority (DHA), Phase 8.



Aslam was among the pioneers who spearheaded the launch of Geo News, Geo Entertainment, and Geo Super, while he was also the founding member of the English-language newspaper The News.

The journalist was also chief news editor and senior editor of The News. He also had a career in script writing and wrote over 60 dramas that were displayed on stage and television.

Aslam joined The News as a news editor, in Karachi when the paper was launched in 1991 and in 2002 when Geo was launched, he was one of the brains behind the project.

“Everything creative Team Geo did, either he thought of it, or had vetted, enabled, edited or enhanced it in some way,” said Mir Ibrahim Rahman, Geo TV’s chief executive officer.

His death triggered an outpour of condolences from fellow journalists, politicians and celebrities.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, expressed deep grief and sorrow over Aslam's death, said in a statement that the journalist had an eminent place in the journalistic community.

Aslam's services for the development of media will always be remembered, he said.

President Dr Arif Alvi also offered his condolences on Aslam's demise.

In a statement issued on Twitter, President Alvi said: "I offer condolence on death of a dear friend & an outstanding journalist Mr Imran Aslam. A thorough gentleman & a person who had a deep understanding of issues."

Meanwhile, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman also poured in condolences.