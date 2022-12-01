'Womansplaining': NZ's Ardern gives fitting response to reporter's question on age, gender

Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin (l) and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacina Ardern (r). — Twitter

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her Finnish counterpart Sanna Marin, who have both faced questions about their age and gender being the youngest leaders in a political world heavily dominated by males, hit back at a journalist who recently asked a question along the same lines.



At a joint news conference in Auckland, a reporter suggested that the two world leaders had met each other because they were "similar in age". The two women responded that they arranged the meeting because they were prime ministers, not because of their gender.

"A lot of people will be wondering are you two meeting just because you are similar in age and got a lot of stuff in common there," asked the journalist.



Ardern, 37, interjected the reporter and asked if male politicians are asked the same question.

"My first question is, I wonder whether or not anyone ever asked Barack Obama and John Key if they met because they were of similar age?"



"We, of course, have a higher proportion of men in politics, it’s reality. Because two women meet it’s not simply because of their gender."

Speaking of the relations between Finland and New Zealand, Ardern stressed on the growing trade between the two countries.

"Our meeting today as a chance alongside prime minister [...] Little would be known about the depth of that relationship or the potential of it but its our job to further it, regardless of our gender," she concluded.

"We are now meeting because we are prime ministers, of course," said the Finnish premiere.

This is the first time the two leaders met. Other female politicians and social media users have applauded the two women for being "incredible".

"She’s Womansplaining it right back with patience. Know exactly how this feels," tweeted Senator Sherry Rehman.

Take a look at how other social media users reacted:



