'Womansplaining': NZ's Ardern gives fitting response to reporter's question on age, gender

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her Finnish counterpart Sanna Marin, who have both faced questions about their age and gender being the youngest leaders in a political world heavily dominated by males, hit back at a journalist who recently asked a question along the same lines.
At a joint news conference in Auckland, a reporter suggested that the two world leaders had met each other because they were "similar in age". The two women responded that they arranged the meeting because they were prime ministers, not because of their gender.
"A lot of people will be wondering are you two meeting just because you are similar in age and got a lot of stuff in common there," asked the journalist.
Ardern, 37, interjected the reporter and asked if male politicians are asked the same question.
"My first question is, I wonder whether or not anyone ever asked Barack Obama and John Key if they met because they were of similar age?"
"We, of course, have a higher proportion of men in politics, it’s reality. Because two women meet it’s not simply because of their gender."
Speaking of the relations between Finland and New Zealand, Ardern stressed on the growing trade between the two countries.
"Our meeting today as a chance alongside prime minister [...] Little would be known about the depth of that relationship or the potential of it but its our job to further it, regardless of our gender," she concluded.
"We are now meeting because we are prime ministers, of course," said the Finnish premiere.
This is the first time the two leaders met. Other female politicians and social media users have applauded the two women for being "incredible".
"She’s Womansplaining it right back with patience. Know exactly how this feels," tweeted Senator Sherry Rehman.
Take a look at how other social media users reacted:
Violence has flared this year in the West Bank, where the Israeli army has launched near-daily raids across the...
China's strict control of information and continued travel curbs has made verifying the number of protesters across...
Negotiations with European countries previously struggled as Germany and others baulked at signing type of long-term...
Australia's Great Barrier Reef should be added to a list of "in danger" World Heritage sites, according to UN experts...
French President Emmanuel Macron heads to Washington Tuesday to discuss a slew of issues with US counterpart Joe...
Hawaii authorities say no evacuation orders have been given, although summit area and several roads in the region were...