Babar Azam says he models his shots after AB de Villiers

Skipper Babar Azam talking to former English captain Nasser Hussain in an exclusive interview. - Screengrab/ @TheRealPCB/ Twitter

Former South African captain AB de Villiers is Pakistan skipper Babar Azam's ideal cricketer and Azam says he models his shots after the former South African player.



Speaking to former English captain Nasser Hussain in an exclusive interview on Tuesday ahead of the Test series against England, Azam said he would practice hitting shots like AB de Villiers after watching him play on TV.

Azam spoke about the the vital role his father played in helping him improve his cricket. "My father supported me a lot," he said.

"In my childhood, my father used to take me to the cricket ground. He played a crucial role in my learning. He monitored my performance."

Azam said that after playing under-19 cricket in Australia, he was confident of making a place in the country's national team.

The captain said that he welcomed the English team to Pakistan. He said he is excited about the historic Test series against England and invited the English players to examine the conditions in Pakistan and enjoy the hospitality the country offers.

The English cricket team has arrived in Pakistan after 17 years to play a Test series. The English cricket board has announced the playing eleven for the Pindi Test.

The three-match Test series will start on December 1.

Liam Livingstone will debut in the Pindi Test, while Ben Duckett has returned to the squad after six years.

England's playing XI includes: Ben Stokes (c), Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Foakes, Liam Livingstone, Jack Leach, Ollie Robinson, and James Anderson.

Tour schedule:

First Test, Rawalpindi, December 1-5

Second Test, Karachi, December 9-13

Third Test, Multan, December 17-21