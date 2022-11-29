Three additional judges of Islamabad High Court regularised

This combination photo shows Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan (L), Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir (C) and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz — Islamabad High Court website

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday approved the regularisation of Islamabad High Court's three additional judges.

The additional judges include Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz, a statement issued by the Aiwan-e-Sadr read.

The statement mentioned that the president regularised the additional judges in the exercise of powers under Article 175-A(13) of the Constitution.

Earlier in November, former IHC chief justice Athar Minallah — alongside three other high court judges — was elevated to the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Following this, Justice Aamer Farooq was sworn in as the new chief justice of IHC. President Arif Alvi administered the oath to Justice Farooq as the IHC CJ during a ceremony at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.