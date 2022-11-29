Three additional judges of Islamabad High Court regularised

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday approved the regularisation of Islamabad High Court's three additional judges.
The additional judges include Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz, a statement issued by the Aiwan-e-Sadr read.
The statement mentioned that the president regularised the additional judges in the exercise of powers under Article 175-A(13) of the Constitution.
Earlier in November, former IHC chief justice Athar Minallah — alongside three other high court judges — was elevated to the Supreme Court of Pakistan.
Following this, Justice Aamer Farooq was sworn in as the new chief justice of IHC. President Arif Alvi administered the oath to Justice Farooq as the IHC CJ during a ceremony at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.
Fawad Chaudhry says PTI will announce date of the Punjab and KP assemblies' dissolution in the next two to three days
FIA officials say report is being prepared regarding Arshad Sharif’s case following the return of investigation team...
PM Shehbaz, President Alvi commend COAS Bajwa's services for country
PTI Senator Azam Khan Swati files plea in IHC, stating he "can be subjected to any sort of inhuman treatment" in custody
ECP dispels PTI's idea of early election in response to party chief Imran Khan's decision of quitting all assemblies
PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur was booked in several cases over violence during May 25 long march, protest against ECP