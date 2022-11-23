 
November 23, 2022
Wilko Johnson reportedly breathed his last on Monday (November 21)

By Web Desk
November 23, 2022
Musician and Game of Thrones actor Wilko Johnson passes away

Wilko Johnson - best known for his music career and also appeared in seasons one and two of Game of Thrones - has died at the age of 75, according to a message on his social media accounts posted on Wednesday.

The musician, who is also loved for his energetic on-stage persona and influence on the punk rock movement, breathed his last on Monday (November 21), according to the statement.

The statement read: "This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart: Wilko Johnson has died."

It added: "Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson."

The talented artist was diagnosed with late-age pancreatic cancer in 2013 and was told he had less than a year to live. He decided against chemotherapy but a year later was declared cancer-free after a major operation to remove a huge tumor.

Johnson is loved for his long and storied music career. He also played a mute knight in the hit HBO’s series.