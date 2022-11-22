Real reason why Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker broke up after two-year romance

Kendall Jenner ended her romance with Devin Booker because he was not willing to commit to something serious even after their two-year relationship.

The supermodel found it better to call it quits with the professional basketball player, whose priority is his career.

“Kendall and Devin have experienced their ups and downs throughout their relationship so nobody was surprised when they heard that they had broken up again,” the insider told Hollywood Life.

“Kendall has no issue maintaining a friendship with Devin, but she doesn’t see any possibility of reconciliation,” the source added.

“She feels like that ship has sailed and is looking forward to enjoying the single life for a while now,” the insider shared.

The insider went on to reveal the real reason why the lovebirds broke up, revealing, “Some of the same issues that arose last time they split were still present in their current relationship.”

“Factors such as Devin wanting to put his career before relationship priorities while Kendall is looking for something more serious than what Devin can offer at this point.”

“Kendall is handling the break up fairly well and having her girlfriends and family around her has helped quite a bit,” the source said.