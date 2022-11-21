ICC reveals details of 2024 T20 World Cups’s new format and location

A representational image of the International Cricket Council (ICC) building. — Twitter/@ICC

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) Monday announced the format and location of the T20 World Cup 2024 with more teams expected to participate in the mega event.



Qualifying as hosts alongside the West Indies, the tournament will be ground-breaking for the USA, hosting their first global event.

As many as 55 matches will be played in the next T20 World Cup.

The 20-team tournament proper in 2024 will work in two phases before the knockouts, though in a different framework from the first round/Super 12 format at the 2021 and 2022 editions.

The top two teams in each of the four groups of five will move to a Super 8 phase, where the remaining sides will be split into two groups of four. The top two in each group will then make their way to the semi-finals.



How each team qualifies

As hosts, the West Indies and the USA take up the first two spots for 2024. From there, performances at the 2022 edition, and the ICC T20I rankings cut-off on November 14, determined the next 10 teams.

The top eight teams in Australia (top four in each Super 12 group) gained spots for the 2024 tournament, with Afghanistan and Bangladesh, the next best teams on ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings, also securing their spot.

Teams Path of qualification West Indies

Hosts

USA

Hosts

Australia

2022 T20WC top-eight finish

England

2022 T20WC top-eight finish

India

2022 T20WC top-eight finish

Pakistan

2022 T20WC top-eight finish

Netherlands

2022 T20WC top-eight finish

New Zealand

2022 T20WC top-eight finish

South Africa

2022 T20WC top-eight finish

Sri Lanka

2022 T20WC top-eight finish

Afghanistan

Next best on T20I rankings at Nov 14 cut-off

Bangladesh

Next best on T20I rankings at Nov 14 cut-off



The final eight spots for the 2024 tournament will be decided in regional play.



Moving away from the Global Qualifier framework, the 2024 tournament will see an added emphasis on the regional activities that will determine the final spots.

Africa, Asia and Europe will have two qualification spots, with one spot for both the Americas and East-Asia Pacific regions.