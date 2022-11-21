 
Monday November 21, 2022
ICC reveals details of 2024 T20 World Cups’s new format and location

USA and West Indies qualified for being hosts, while Pakistan, England, India, and New Zealand have secured a place based on their 2022's performance

By Sports Desk
November 21, 2022
A representational image of the International Cricket Council (ICC) building. — Twitter/@ICC

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) Monday announced the format and location of the T20 World Cup 2024 with more teams expected to participate in the mega event.

Qualifying as hosts alongside the West Indies, the tournament will be ground-breaking for the USA, hosting their first global event.

As many as 55 matches will be played in the next T20 World Cup.

The 20-team tournament proper in 2024 will work in two phases before the knockouts, though in a different framework from the first round/Super 12 format at the 2021 and 2022 editions.

The top two teams in each of the four groups of five will move to a Super 8 phase, where the remaining sides will be split into two groups of four. The top two in each group will then make their way to the semi-finals.

How each team qualifies

As hosts, the West Indies and the USA take up the first two spots for 2024. From there, performances at the 2022 edition, and the ICC T20I rankings cut-off on November 14, determined the next 10 teams.

The top eight teams in Australia (top four in each Super 12 group) gained spots for the 2024 tournament, with Afghanistan and Bangladesh, the next best teams on ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings, also securing their spot.

Teams

Path of qualification

West Indies
Hosts
USA
Hosts
Australia
2022 T20WC top-eight finish
England
2022 T20WC top-eight finish
India
2022 T20WC top-eight finish
Pakistan
2022 T20WC top-eight finish
Netherlands
2022 T20WC top-eight finish
New Zealand
2022 T20WC top-eight finish
South Africa
2022 T20WC top-eight finish
Sri Lanka
2022 T20WC top-eight finish
Afghanistan
Next best on T20I rankings at Nov 14 cut-off
Bangladesh
Next best on T20I rankings at Nov 14 cut-off

The final eight spots for the 2024 tournament will be decided in regional play.

Moving away from the Global Qualifier framework, the 2024 tournament will see an added emphasis on the regional activities that will determine the final spots.

Africa, Asia and Europe will have two qualification spots, with one spot for both the Americas and East-Asia Pacific regions.