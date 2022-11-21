SC orders to release Pervez Musharraf's attacker Rana Tanveer

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday ordered to release Rana Tanveer — who attacked former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf — following the completion of his sentence.
Tanveer, despite completing his sentence, was not released. The case was heard by a three-member bench headed by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood.
During the hearing, the petitioner's lawyer Hashmat Habib said that his client has completed his sentence, however, he is still not being released.
"The term of life imprisonment is 14 years and my client has been in prison for almost 20 years," said Habib.
After hearing arguments from both sides, the top court rejected the federal and Punjab governments' pleas against Tanveer's release and ordered the jail authorities to set him free.
Tanveer was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2005 by the apex court after he was arrested on December 31, 2003, in the Rawalpindi pump attack case.
"It’s an important first step in reaffirming the core principles of climate justice," Sherry Rehman says
"We will stand by whoever the premier names as the new chief of army," Bilawal says
Report by the office of the IGP says no political party will be allowed to hold a rally in the red zone to ensure...
Police use teargas and water cannon to disperse students who were protesting against use of brute force
Maulana Rafi Usmani was the elder brother of the Islamic university's Vice President Maulana Mufti Taqi Usmani
ISPR says terrorists were involved in firing incidents on security forces and civilians besides planting of IED on M-8