Sunday November 20, 2022
Gigi Hadid steps outside in style as she grabs pizza in New York

Gigi Hadid stepped outside in style and she grabbed some pizza

By Web Desk
November 20, 2022

Gigi Hadid stepped outside in style as she grabbed some pizza in New York on Saturday.

The 27-year-old supermodel showed off her style credentials in a long-sleeve black top with trendy high-waisted black denim pants.

The runway star was looking absolutely stunning as she added a pop of colour to her look by wearing bright pink sneakers

The Vogue cover girl protected her eyes from the sun with a pair of black square sunglasses.

However, she accessorized her eye-catching with a slim black purse slung over her shoulder.

Photo credits: DailyMail
She swept her platinum blonde tresses back and into a chic bun for the casual outing.

The outing comes after the beauty was reportedly spotted on a date with Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, on Friday, further fueling rumors of a romance between the two.

The duo dined at Cipriani in New York City and were joined by DiCaprio's friend Vivi Nevo according to Page Six.