Meghan Markle, Prince Harry date night turns sour, Duke walks out: report

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently were spotted enjoying a low-key date night together without their children Archie and Lilibet in Ojai, California.



Now, the New Idea has claimed that Prince Harry walked out of the restaurant as their date night allegedly turned sour when he and Meghan Markle indulged in argument.

The insider claimed Meghan and Harry ‘blended in at first’ but then things got frosty when they were chatting about kids, school and the US elections.

Archie and Lilibet father stunned Meghan and the other diners as he got up and walked out towards the end of their meal following heated arguments.

The source told the publication the couple are reportedly "stressed" with their workload as "a few big projects coming out soon", according to International Business Times.