Pakistan has moved out of the danger of falling into a default, and now the coalition government is working on the many economic challenges faced by the country.



The foreign minister made this remark while inaugurating the 11th edition of a defence exhibition - IDEAS 2022 - which started at Expo Center in Karachi today (Tuesday).

"Pakistan has worked for peace in the world and will continue to do so," Bilawal said, adding that the country is improving relations with other countries under its foreign policy.

He emphasised on the need for a peaceful solution of the Kashmir issue for the improvement of the region.

Federal Minister for Defence Production Muhammad Israr Tareen, Sindh Chief Minster Murad Ali Shah and senior civil and military officials attended the inaugural ceremony.

The exhibition will continue till Friday. As many as 300 exhibitors from 32 countries will display their latest and innovative products, while more than 500 national and international delegates are taking part.

Apart from the six halls of the expo centre, three marquees have also been set up, one of which has been named after Kashmir.

A Karachi show will also be held on November Thursday at Nishan-e-Pakistan on the beach for the citizens.

High-level defence delegations of friendly countries are also participating in IDEAS-2022.