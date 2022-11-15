Defence exhibition: Karachi, follow this traffic plan to save yourself some hassle

Motorists are stuck due to the closure of roads. — Twitter

Heavy and commercial traffic will not be allowed on some roads of Karachi from today (Tuesday) till Friday, November 18 as the city is hosting a defence exhibition at the Expo Centre.



But the Karachi traffic police has issued a traffic diversion plan to save commuters from some hassle.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Traffic Police Ahmed Nawaz issued the traffic plan for the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2022.

All heavy and commercial traffic coming from Sharea Faisal towards Sir Shah Suleman Road will not be allowed to use the Stadium flyover. These vehicles will use Karsaz and Drigh Road to come to Rashid Minhas Road and NIPA. The public coming from the airport will use the Drigh Road Flyover to turn to Rashid Minhas Road and NIPA.



No heavy and commercial traffic on Rashid Minhas Road will be allowed to go towards the National Stadium using Dalmia Road. These vehicles can go to Sharea Faisal, Gulshan to Sohrab Goth.

The heavy and commercial vehicles will not be allowed to go from NIPA to PPP Chowrangi on University Road. These vehicles will travel from NIPA to Gulshan to Sohrab Goth or Safoora, or from Rashid Minhas Road to Sharea Faisal.

The heavy and commercial traffic will not be allowed from PPP Chowrangi to NIPA. These vehicles will use Shahrah-e-Quaideen to reach the Mazar-e-Quaid or Khudadad Flyover towards Saddar Dawakhana and Gurumandir.

The heavy and commercial vehicles from streets surrounding University Road will not be allowed towards Stadium Road. These vehicles will be diverted from PPP Chowrangi to Shahrah-e-Quaideen. Moreover, the vehicles will not be allowed from Liaquatabad No10 towards Sir Shah Suleman Road. These vehicles will be diverted to Karimabad and the right side of Dak Khana and Teen Hatti.

According to the traffic plan, University Road and surrounding streets will remain open for routine traffic. However, the traffic going from Liaquatabad, Gharibabad and Hassan Square to Sharea Faisal will use University Road and then take U-turn at the Baitul Mukarram Mosque to turn left from the Jaffri Optics to go towards the back side of the stadium, Karsaz or Millennium Mall.

During the exhibition hours from 7am till 6pm, both tracks of Sir Shah Suleman Road will remain closed, and only sticker-bearing vehicles will be permitted. Only sticker-bearing vehicles will be permitted from Karsaz Road to the Expo Centre and those without stickers will be allowed to turn towards New Town or Dalmia.

Parking

Only sticker-bearing vehicles will be allowed to be parked at the Expo Centre, National Coaching Center and National Stadium. No vehicle could be parked on Sir Shah Suleman Road, Stadium Road to Hassan Square and University Road.

Residents

The people living on Sir Shah Suleman Road are advised to use: Sehba Akhtar-Machli Cut University Road to go to NIPA or Baitul Mukarram Mosque U-turn to go to the back side of the stadium.

Those going to Aga Khan Hospital have been advised to go from its rear side. Similarly, the Civic Centre should be approached from its rear side, the traffic police said. In case of inconvenience, people may dial the Traffic Police Helpline Rahnuma-1915, where traffic staff will be available to guide them.

Residents of Karachi can also follow the traffic police through WhatsApp No 0305-9266907, Sindh Police FM Radio 88.6 and Facebook page.