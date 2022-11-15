Kenya crime reporter says Khurram Ahmad took unusual route on night Arshad Sharif killed

Slain Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif. — AFP

NAIROBI: A leading crime reporter in Kenya says Khurram Ahmad took an unusual route on the night of journalist Arshad Sharif's killing in the Toyota Land Cruiser he was driving.



Journalist Nyaboga Kiage has been reporting for this publication for the last two weeks and he has been involved in the investigation from the first day but he has told Geo News in a TV interview that he also wonders how the vehicle the late Sharif was in drove for over 30 kilometres without one tire.

He said that there was also a need for a quick investigation on the matter so that the family of the deceased journalist gets justice.

Nyaboga said that there were two roads that led out of the AmmoDump Kwenia where the slain journalist was last seen alive but on this day when he was shot dead they used an unusual, longer route for Nairobi.

He said that both routes lead to Oletepesi along the Kiserian- Magari Road which heads to Nairobi, the capital city of Kenya.

The journalist reported that workers in the joint said that they wondered why he decided to take the route which he had never used before or rarely used.

The journalist said that currently in Kenya the investigations were at an advanced stage as already the officers involved had recorded statements.

Officers who were involved in this had been grilled by the Independent Policing and Oversight Authority (IPOA), he shared.

The media personality also said that he had heard from far about unconfirmed reports that the slain journalist was tortured before he was killed. He said that reports of torture and unlawful killing started circulating immediately after the killing.

However, he said that they were yet to be confirmed by various authorities in Kenya.

Nyaboga Kiage said he had heard from various sources about torture and police cover up. The journalist said that there was a wall of secrecy in place in Kenya at the moment but hoped that truth would prevail.

Arshad Sharif met his death a few meters from Magadi Road on October 23, 2022 in an incident that has threatened to jeopardise the relationship between Kenya and Pakistan.

Already, Pakistan sent two investigators to follow up the matter and they left the country for Pakistan with a report of their findings.

According to a Kenyan post-mortem report, the slain journalist died of a gunshot on his head and chest.

In addition, it says that he passed on following multiple injuries.