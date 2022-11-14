A bus carrying Chinese workers of Dasu Project damaged in a terrorist attack. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: Welcoming Anti-Terrorism Court’s (ATC)'s judgment in a case relating to the terrorist attack on Chinese engineers working on the Dasu hydropower project last year, the Foreign Office said the verdict demonstrates Pakistan’s abiding commitment to counterterrorism.



The ATC, last week, handed over a death sentence on 13 counts to each of the two men accused in the Dasu Hydro Power Project (DHPP) terrorist attack case.

The court also imposed an Rs40 million fine on the two convicted terrorists, besides awarding them a total of around 800 years of imprisonment; including life imprisonment. All the sentences shall run concurrently.

In response to a question regarding the verdict in last year’s terrorist attack on Chinese engineers, FO Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that they have noted the judgment passed by the relevant court and details released by the local police.

“While specific queries may be directed to the relevant authorities, the proactive investigation, prosecution and judgment, in this case, have once again demonstrated Pakistan’s abiding commitment to counterterrorism,” she added.

The FO spokesperson said that they again extend their deepest condolences to the victims’ families and remained committed to the safety and security of Chinese workers, projects and institutions in Pakistan.

“The ironclad Pakistan-China all-weather strategic cooperative partnership will never be undermined by hostile forces,” she asserted.

On July 14, 2021, ten Chinese engineers and three Pakistanis workers were travelling to the Dasu Hydro Power Project construction site when their bus suddenly plunged into a deep ravine after an explosion on board. The incident led to the death of at least 13 people, including Chinese engineers, two FC officers, and two labourers.

— Additional input from APP