Investigation into Dasu attack has been concluded, says Sheikh Rasheed

Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed. File photo

ISLAMABAD: The investigation into the Dasu Dam attack has been completed, said the Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Monday.



The minister said that the details of the probe's findings will soon be shared with the media by Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Expressing his views regarding the security situation in the region, Rasheed said that Israel and India work for disturbing Pakistan’s peace. He said that given the situation, the opposition needs to understand what is going to happen in the region in the next six months.

He said that the entire nation is united on the matter of Kashmir and China Pakistan Economic Corridor and we have to foil the conspiracies of India, Israel and the NDS against national security

No obstacle in the way of CPEC will be tolerated, he added.

Referring to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Rasheed said that he only has two options- either to make an appeal or seek asylum in any other country.

The minister asserted that Sharif should return back to the country immediately since his passport has been cancelled.

“Nawaz Sharif makes big claims only when he has the authority but other than that he just flees away as soon as he loses the power,” said Rasheed.

Rasheed also talked about ‘disintegrations’ within the federal government and said that he will keep supporting PM Imran Khan and will counter those who want a political war.

